1:39 PM: Avoid 8th/Roxbury – a big “rescue extrication” response is headed that way for a crash. One person is reported trapped. More info to come …

1:43 PM: First crew on scene says everyone is out of the vehicle. They’re downsizing the response.

1:52 PM: Photo added – it’s a flipped car. We’re checking with fire/police about injuries.

1:56 PM: A second vehicle was involved; its driver came to a stop about 30 yards away. Our crew has been told, no serious injuries.