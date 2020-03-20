ON THE MOVE: The West Seattle Turkey heads south

A quick interruption in the serious news … The West Seattle Turkey has headed south today! Above, David sent that photo from Gatewood, shortly after we got a call from Scott, in that same area, startled to find The Turkey outside his house. Earlier, a texter sent the next pic after TWST turned up outside Sound & Fog in The Junction:

When The Turkey first turned up in West Seattle eleven months ago, it headed north from Seola to Admiral, but most sightings since then have been on the east/south side of Admiral. Thanks as always for the sighting reports!