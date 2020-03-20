West Seattle, Washington

21 Saturday

ON THE MOVE: The West Seattle Turkey heads south

March 20, 2020 4:21 pm
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

A quick interruption in the serious news … The West Seattle Turkey has headed south today! Above, David sent that photo from Gatewood, shortly after we got a call from Scott, in that same area, startled to find The Turkey outside his house. Earlier, a texter sent the next pic after TWST turned up outside Sound & Fog in The Junction:

When The Turkey first turned up in West Seattle eleven months ago, it headed north from Seola to Admiral, but most sightings since then have been on the east/south side of Admiral. Thanks as always for the sighting reports!

  • Apey March 20, 2020 (5:02 pm)
    My original encounter with the turkey was months ago and it occurred right near the tennis courts across from Lincoln Park. It was such a shock to see and he was barely concerned at all by my two dogs. I always enjoy the updates!

