CLOSURES: Seattle, King County Parks close playgrounds, sports courts/fields

While Governor Inslee is NOT issuing a “shelter in place” order, so far (as reported here earlier), there’s a brand-new city/county order to further restrict use of parks – just in:

To follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines established by Public Health—Seattle & King County and the Washington Department of Health, King County Parks and Seattle Parks and Recreations are closing sports courts, playground equipment, and other active recreation areas where it could be difficult to maintain recommended social distancing guidelines.

Ballfields and playfields are open for walking and other non-team activities.

The closure includes picnic shelters, basketball and tennis courts, ballfields, and other active recreation locations. Parks, natural lands, regional trails, backcountry trails, and beaches where social distancing can be maintained remain open.

Pick-up games, picnics, and other large gatherings will not be permitted.

Restrooms within parks will continue to be open to the public, and will be cleaned and sanitized frequently.

Read the rest of the announcement, including reminders about social distancing on trails, by going here.

P.S. This means what we wrote about this morning – finding less-crowded local parks with lots of room to wander – still applies. The city and county are NOT closing the parks – just specific parts/uses, like playgrounds and sports.