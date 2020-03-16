HELP MAKE THE LIST: Restaurants, beverage places offering pickup/delivery

Since last night’s announcement that food/beverage places have to close unless they can offer pickup/delivery, we’ve had lots of requests to publish a list of who in West Seattle will be doing that. We started checking websites and social-media channels for local establishments but that’s taking a lot of time and (understandably) not everyone has updated. So we’re asking for YOUR help – if you have a restaurant or coffee/beverage business, please send us your info – or if you’ve seen info, let us know! Email westseattleblog@gmail.com, text or call 206-293-6302, or comment below – thank you!