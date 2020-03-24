West Seattle, Washington

24 Tuesday

51℉

GRATITUDE: Doctor says thanks

March 24, 2020 1:49 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | Health | West Seattle news

From the WSB inbox:

Wanted to thank Michan from West Seattle Window and Doors for donating almost 1,000 masks, gowns and booties to the West Seattle Swedish clinic. Helping keep us all safe. She wanted to pass on an excellent request to please follow the stay home order.

Steve Dagg, MD, MPH
West Seattle Swedish

If you have PPE to donate, here’s one resource for finding out who needs it (no West Seattle location, listed though – any local clinics that DO need help, let us know so we can amplify the call).

Share This

7 Replies to "GRATITUDE: Doctor says thanks"

  • Brian March 24, 2020 (2:11 pm)
    Reply

    Is there any way to get finer detail on the spread of COVID?  Or is the cases confirmed by county as granular as the data is being disclosed? 

    • WSB March 24, 2020 (3:09 pm)
      Reply

      Yes. What we link each night – the daily King County report – is it for details.

  • beanie March 24, 2020 (2:23 pm)
    Reply

    Love this!

  • Just wondering March 24, 2020 (2:26 pm)
    Reply

    So cool!

  • LynneN March 24, 2020 (2:37 pm)
    Reply

    My name is Lynne and I work for Valley Medical Center in Renton.  We would love any masks or gowns the community can provide.  We actually count our supplies daily and measure it in how many days we have supplies available.I wish I could eloquently describe how hard everyone I work with is working. From nurses and assistants to the housekeepers.  They are simply incredible!!My amazing husband has a truck and is willing to do pick ups for me.  :)Thank you!!

    • Thanks March 24, 2020 (3:05 pm)
      Reply

      Thank you Lynne for all your hard work.

  • Yes!!! March 24, 2020 (2:48 pm)
    Reply

    So very cool!!!! Thank you West Seattle Windows and Doors and all the staff at Swedish and everywhere else! 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.