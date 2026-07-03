VIDEO, PHOTOS: Honoring veterans and volunteers at South Delridge’s spruced-up parklet

Story by Tracy Record

Photos by Torin Record-Sand

for West Seattle Blog

It was a sight Jimie Martin of the Lions Club of West Seattle (above right) had long waited to see.

She didn’t actually “wait.” She fought for almost a decade to get some official TLC for the tiny triangle park where Delridge Way SW, 16th Avenue SW, and SW Roxbury Street meet.

It holds a tribute to veterans, installed by a VFW post that no longer exists:

Fifteen years ago, the then-owner of the adjacent Triangle Pub – “Mac” McElroy, himself a veteran – led an effort to revitalize the small SDOT-owned parklet. We covered that for our partner site White Center Now. But over the ensuing years, it’s deteriorated, and damage from a car crash didn’t help matters. Jimie didn’t think it was right to let the site fall into further disrepair; she and the Lions Club did what they could, but ultimately, it was the city’s responsibiity.

Finally last month, as we reported here, SDOT crews did some work. And a small gathering last night commemmorated that, with Scouting America Troop 799 leading a flag-replacement ceremony, and West Seattle VFW commander Steve Strand speaking.

Here’s our video of his reflections, starting with gratitude and appreciation for the Lions’ advocacy and volunteerism:

The Scouts then hoisted a new Stars and Stripes on the parklet’s pole:

If you visit the parklet, look closely – there are small landmark engravings, and flowers in full summer bloom.