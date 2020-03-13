Here’s where Seattle Public Schools will offer free lunches

Seattle Public Schools has announced the sites where it will offer free lunches during the extended closure. Starting Monday, those 5 sites in West Seattle/South Park, and 21 others around the city, “will provide lunches for all Seattle Public Schools students Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.” See the full list here; the local sites are:

Concord International Elementary School

723 S Concord St Denny International Middle School

2601 SW Kenyon St Chief Sealth International High School

2600 SW Thistle St West Seattle Elementary School

6760 34th Ave SW West Seattle High School

3000 California Ave SW

The district says families will get more information later today about these meal pickup sites.