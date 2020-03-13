West Seattle, Washington

13 Friday

40℉

Here’s where Seattle Public Schools will offer free lunches

March 13, 2020 1:57 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Seattle Public Schools has announced the sites where it will offer free lunches during the extended closure. Starting Monday, those 5 sites in West Seattle/South Park, and 21 others around the city, “will provide lunches for all Seattle Public Schools students Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.” See the full list here; the local sites are:

Concord International Elementary School
723 S Concord St

Denny International Middle School
2601 SW Kenyon St

Chief Sealth International High School
2600 SW Thistle St

West Seattle Elementary School
6760 34th Ave SW

West Seattle High School
3000 California Ave SW

The district says families will get more information later today about these meal pickup sites.

Share This

No Replies to "Here's where Seattle Public Schools will offer free lunches"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.