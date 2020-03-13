Here’s where Seattle Public Schools will offer free lunches

Seattle Public Schools has announced the sites where it will offer free lunches during the extended closure. Starting Monday, those 5 sites in West Seattle/South Park, and 21 others around the city, “will provide lunches for all Seattle Public Schools students Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.” See the full list here; the local sites are:
Concord International Elementary School
723 S Concord St
Denny International Middle School
2601 SW Kenyon St
Chief Sealth International High School
2600 SW Thistle St
West Seattle Elementary School
6760 34th Ave SW
West Seattle High School
3000 California Ave SW
The district says families will get more information later today about these meal pickup sites.
