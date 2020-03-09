FOLLOWUP: Want to run the next West Seattle vehicle-licensing office?

(WSB photo from January, former West Seattle Licenses office post-closure)

More than two months after the abrupt closure of West Seattle Licenses, this area’s longtime vehicle-licensing subagent, the search has begun for a successor. King County, which handles the contracts for licensing subagents, has just published the Request for Proposals. . The RFP document (PDF) spells out qualifications and criteria for how applications will be rated. The document also notes the volume of business the previous office did – last year, 20,966 title transactions, 85,078 non-title transactions. The successful applicant will have to provide their own office, within boundaries shown in a map – between SW Charlestown and SW Holden (north to south), between Beach Drive and Delridge/16th (west to east). Anyone interested has to apply by April 9th; county spokesperson Cameron Satterfield tells WSB that if the process proceeds as quickly as it could, a new subagent could be in business as soon as June. Meantime, here’s a list of currently open licensing offices around the county.