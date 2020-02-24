FOLLOWUP: What’s happened since West Seattle Licensing’s sudden closure

(WSB photo from January)

West Seattle has been without a vehicle-licensing office for almost two months now, and that isn’t going to end very soon. As first reported here in late December, longtime subagent West Seattle Licenses closed at year’s end, with information emerging a week later of an investigation into “improper transactions made by employees at the office.” Meantime, King County – which administers the contracts for offices like this – said it would be looking for a new subagent to serve this area. So today we checked back on where things stand. Regarding that search, county spokesperson Cameron Satterfield told WSB that the Request for Proposals is being finalized and “the posting should go up late this week or early next week.” (You can watch for that here.) As for the investigation, we checked with the state Department of Licensing, which told us there’s nothing new yet – they’re continuing what they call an “administrative review (of) irregularities” since receiving the records and equipment after West Seattle Licenses closed.