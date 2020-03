(WSB photos)

Thanks for the tip! Three months after we reported what was on the way to the ex-OutWest space (5401 California SW), Box Bar is now open.

Box Bar is a 21 and over venue. Along with drinks, they’re serving “plant-based” food – see the food menu here and here, the beverage menu here.

Caveat from the Box Bar team – that’s just the menu they’re starting with – still a work in progress. Hours are 4 pm to midnight, Tuesdays through Sundays, closed Mondays.