BIZNOTE: Ex-OutWest space’s future

Finally got a bit of info about the future of 5401 California SW, site of OutWest Bar for eight years until its closure in July. We’ve been trying to rustle up details since we started getting tips a few weeks ago that work was being done in the space. Nothing has turned up in permit files yet, liquor or otherwise. But finally tonight, we spotted someone at work, the front door open, and we pulled over to see if we could find out anything. The person who was there told us it’ll be a bar called The Box, probably not open before March as an extensive remodel is planned. Stay tuned for more.