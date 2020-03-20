BIZ UPDATE: Mode Music Studios now teaching online

Can’t stop the music – West Seattle’s Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) is taking its lessons online! You can support the arts and support local business, as Mode explains in the video above, and below:

Local musicians are suffering with venue closure and event and tour cancellations. We are doing our part to make sure our local musicians are employed throughout this time. Shows and service industry jobs have taken a major hit and this is a way you can show your support to the music community.

Mode Music Studios employs over 50 musicians and teaching artists in the local Seattle scene. Sign up now for private music lessons (piano, voice, ukulele, guitar, bass, drums, violin, viola, cello, trumpet, trombone, French horn, accordion, banjo and more) at modemusicstudios.com and support our local nonprofit Mode Music and Performing Arts with our group Theatre, Dance and Music enrichment programs at modemusicandperformingarts.org.