TERMINAL 5: Here’s how much more pile-driving time the port is seeking

As reported here last month, the Terminal 5 modernization project is trying to make up for time lost during a two-month-plus stopdown in pile driving, blamed on a problem with timber piles breaking. As part of the catching up, as previously announced, pile-driving is planned tomorrow. Meantime, a recent briefing for port commissioners indicated a proposal for pile-driving beyond the February 15th “fish window” deadline, and now we know how much of an extension they’re seeking. Port spokesperson Peter McGraw tells WSB:

The Port of Seattle and The Northwest Seaport Alliance have requested an additional nine working days beyond February 15, 2020 to complete in-water pile driving at Terminal 5. This work will occur during the week, and not on weekends or the President’s Day holiday…. The Port, The NWSA, and their contractor have made significant progress to recover lost in-water construction time. The extension request is the minimum necessary to complete installation of piling for this construction phase. If the request is approved by federal and state agencies, the port will notify the public immediately.

If you have questions/concerns, you can email shultz.m@portseattle.org – also note that the Port is expected to have reps at the next meeting of the West Seattle Transportation Coalition, 6:30 pm February 27th at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW).