(SDOT cam overview of past West Seattle Summer Fest)

Even on this blustery gray January day, we can see summer … thanks to the West Seattle Junction Association, which is now accepting vendor applications for Summer Fest! This year’s dates are Friday-Sunday, July 10-12, and those days/nights will fill the streets with fun in the heart of The Junction. WSJA says the priority is on local arts; to register as a vendor and start the application process, go here.