West Seattle Friday highlights, starring moon views

You probably won’t see it tonight, but the then-almost-full moon was gloriously visible for a while last night – thanks to Christine Tweedy for the view above, Dan Ciske for the view below.

Now, your Friday highlights:

BINGO! Senior Center of West Seattle welcomes everyone 21+ to weekly bingo, starting at 11 am. (4217 SW Oregon)

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: Just once a month at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), and tonight’s the night! No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

ART LOUNGE: Project to work on? Bring it to Highland Park Improvement Club for the monthly Art Lounge, good space, good people. Beverages available. 21+. (1116 SW Holden)

TOM WILSON: Singer-songwriter live at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki, 8 pm. Cover info here. (2808 Alki SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Dogstrum with Kid Leather & Sam Humans. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

EVENING BEACH WALK: 8:30-10:30 pm – with a late-night low-low tide, drop in for this family-friendly exploration at Constellation Park. (63rd SW/Beach Drive)

