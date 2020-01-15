THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Snow-survival secret

Almost nine months after The West Seattle Turkey showed up on the peninsula, it’s out in the cold … so some fans were worried. Along with this photo posted in a comment, we have an update from Lauren, along with the photos above and below. Lauren reports, “In case anyone’s worried about how the West Seattle Turkey is faring during these snowy days, the answer is just fine. It took refuge in our chicken run while the snow came down.”

Thanks to Lauren and everyone else who’s shared turkey sightings – some unusual, from a parking garage to a tower crane! The Turkey’s origins remain, to date, a mystery.