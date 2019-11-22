West Seattle, Washington

The great pre-Thanksgiving escape? Surprise West Seattle Turkey sighting

November 22, 2019 11:11 am
Commenters have wondered if The West Seattle Turkey would find a safe place to hang out until Thanksgiving was over. This photo just might be the answer. It’s from Chris at Compass Construction, which has West Seattle’s only current tower crane up and running along Fauntleroy just south of Alaska: “It looks like our feathered friend found a new perch on our tower crane!” This is the first turkey sighting we’ve heard of outside the south/east Admiral area since it settled in that area last spring.

  • Eddie November 22, 2019 (11:27 am)
    Unbelievable!  I was just leaving MOD Pizza and watched the turkey fly away…

  • sam-c November 22, 2019 (11:28 am)
    Oh my goodness, that’s hilarious !

  • JB November 22, 2019 (11:31 am)
    Whoohoo the bird is safe Dan!

  • Jim P. November 22, 2019 (11:37 am)
    Wow, that bird really covers some ground.

