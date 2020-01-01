West Seattle, Washington

01 Wednesday

51℉

THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Holiday parking

January 1, 2020 11:38 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

Tuesday, a WSB commenter posted a photo of The West Seattle Turkey, saying they had spotted it in the Springline garage in south Admiral. This morning, we got the photo above via email from a resident saying they too had seen it, plus another reader pointed out a social media post expressing concern The Turkey is “stuck” in that garage. We went over and looked at the ungated retail-visitor side of the garage, also peering into the gated residential side, no sign of it, but are hoping it is OK – let us know if you have updated info on its status.

Share This

2 Replies to "THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Holiday parking"

  • Plf January 1, 2020 (11:44 am)
    Reply

    Someone on genesse blog indicated our sweet turkey was in her yard this morning so looks like she took shelter last night and is now out and about

    • WSB January 1, 2020 (12:01 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks; the person who sent this photo said the turkey was not in evidence when they left sometime later so I was hoping TWST had escaped.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.