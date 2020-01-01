THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Holiday parking

Tuesday, a WSB commenter posted a photo of The West Seattle Turkey, saying they had spotted it in the Springline garage in south Admiral. This morning, we got the photo above via email from a resident saying they too had seen it, plus another reader pointed out a social media post expressing concern The Turkey is “stuck” in that garage. We went over and looked at the ungated retail-visitor side of the garage, also peering into the gated residential side, no sign of it, but are hoping it is OK – let us know if you have updated info on its status.