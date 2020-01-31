The Beer Junction’s Morgan Herzog has died: ‘He will be forever missed’

Sad news from The Beer Junction:

It is with great sadness that we share the loss of our owner, founder, and friend, Morgan Herzog.

Yesterday evening, just before 6 PM, Morgan passed away peacefully at his West Seattle home. After bravely battling multiple myeloma for the past three years, Morgan developed a respiratory infection earlier this week. This happened very suddenly and has taken us all by great shock.

The fighter that he was throughout this entire struggle, he found the strength yesterday morning to leave the ICU, so that he could spend his last few hours at home, looking out at the water, and in the company of his wife, Allison, and brother, Nate, who were both right by his side at the moment he left us. He will be forever missed.

While we were not prepared for this sudden timing, we’ve always been prepared for this possibility, and in Morgan’s honor, and wishes, The Beer Junction will remain here for you, just as you’ve been here for all of us. Thank you for your thoughts and support throughout this difficult time.

Allison, Patrick, and The Beer Junction Team