PHOTOS: West Seattle eagle-watching

If you’re a frequent WSB reader, you probably know we frequently feature bird photos with the daily “West Seattle (Today)” highlights lists, thanks to some fabulous contributors. Lately we’ve received several views of bald eagles at Alki Point that deserve a separate showcase, so here goes. Above, Larry Shaw photographed two mature bald eagles; below, Gary Jones caught a juvenile eagle tussling with an older one – and it won:

And another view of the two grownups, from Don Brubeck via the WSB Flickr group:

(Mark Wangerin also photographed two side-by-side, as featured here a week ago.) Think you know all about bald eagles? Here are some fast – and local – facts from Audubon.

P.S. Big thanks to everyone who shares photos – from wildlife to breaking news! Email (westseattleblog@gmail.com) works best but if you’re photographing with your phone, texting our hotline, 206-293-6302, works too.