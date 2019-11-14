West Seattle Art Walk, playground talk, 3 book events, and more for your Thursday

(Leucistic crow near Lincoln Park, photo by Mark Ahlness, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

Highlights for the rest of your Thursday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BELL CHOIR CLASS: Make music for the holidays! Free 1 pm class at the Senior Center of West Seattle – but call to see if there’s room! (4217 SW Oregon)

KAREN MASON BLAIR BOOK SIGNING: 4-8 pm at Easy Street Records, meet the rock photographer and buy her new book. (California/Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: Art and music tonight, in The Junction and beyond, 5 pm “until late”! Here’s the venue list/map:

Many of the artists are previewed on the WSAW website, as we noted earlier this week. You’re also invited to enjoy another Art of Music performance, with Byron Street Swing performing 6-7:40 pm at Great American Diner/Bar. (4752 California SW)

JAZZ AT THE PACIFIC ROOM: Pianist/singer-songwriter Jonas Myers performs tonight, 5-7 pm, at the Pacific Room (WSB sponsor). No cover. All ages. (2808 Alki SW)

UPGRADED PLAYGROUND FOR DELRIDGE? If you’re interested, be at this brief community meeting, 5:45 pm. A teacher/parent is leading the project to improve the playground at Louisa Boren STEM K-8, for use by the community too. (5950 Delridge Way SW)

VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS: West Seattle High School has made it to the SeaKing District Tournament and opens play with a must-win game tonight vs. Interlake at Lakeside. (14050 1st Ave. NE)

MIKE PURDY: The presidential historian is featured in this month’s Words, Writers, West Seattle event at Southwest Library, 6 pm. (9010 35th SW)

EMILY LYNN PAULSON: Author of “Highlight Real: Finding Honesty and Recovery Beyond the Filtered Life,” at Paper Boat Booksellers, 6-7 pm. (6040 California SW)

AVIATION PROGRAM OPEN HOUSE: Learn about studying Aeronautical Technology at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) during this open house, 6-7 pm. (6000 16th SW)

OPEN MIC FOR ALL: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), all ages, all genres, all skill levels. (5612 California SW)

‘A FEW GOOD MEN’: Your next chance to see the West Seattle High School Drama Club production, 7:30 pm curtain. Ticket info (veterans free!) is in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

CECIL MOSES & THE SG’S: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern: “Another Thursday Sandbox with Bobby Heinemann featuring Cecil Moses & The SGs.” $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS UP AND/OR LOOK AHEAD … by browsing our complete calendar!