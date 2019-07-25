Junction project meeting, West Seattle Transportation Coalition, Summer Concerts @ Hiawatha, more for your Thursday

(Leucistic crow, photographed at Lincoln Park by Susan Whiting Kemp. Reminds us of “Leucy”)

Big day/night ahead, including:

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN TODAY: Another “open” day for the pools: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open 11 am-8 pm, EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) is open noon-7 pm, Hiawatha (Walnut/Lander) is open noon-6:30 pm, South Park (738 S. Sullivan) is open noon-7 pm. And the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

DESIGN AN APP: 1 pm at High Point Library: “Youth will work in small teams, facilitated by UW students.” It’s part of the Summer of Learning program. (3411 SW Morgan)

DIABETES SUPPORT GROUP: People with diabetes, and friends/family/caregivers, all welcome – details here. 3:30 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

4401 42nd SW PROJECT MEETING; We first reported 2 months ago that an apartment building is planned for 4401 42nd SW. Your early feedback is welcome 5-6 pm tonight, as project architects invite you to an early-design outreach meeting. Meeting’s at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. If you can’t get there, you can still provide feedback here. (4217 SW Oregon)

GIRLS’ NIGHT OUT: 6-9 pm at Alair, swimwear, lips, nails, snacks, more, and a raffle raising $ for the West Seattle Food Bank – full details here. (3270 California SW)

THE NOT-ITS @ SUMMER CONCERTS AT HIAWATHA: 6:30-8 pm, the Admiral Neighborhood Association-presented first free fun concert on the east lawn of Hiawatha Community Center (since last week’s scheduled series-starter was rained out). Kindie-rockers The Not-Its will be joined by guests from School of Rock-West Seattle. Bring your own chair/blanket. (Walnut/Lander)

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point. Agenda highlights:

6:30 pm – Call to order; Welcome & Introductions

6:40 pm – A Conversation with Brendan Kolding, Candidate for City Council, District 1

7:05 pm – Discussion of SW Barton Street Rapid Ride stops and crosswalk at Westwood Village

7:35 pm – Delridge Way SW – Rapid Ride H Outreach Team

8:15 pm – Legislative Priority Update

8:30 pm – Adjourn

All welcome. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: Bradley Palermo & Sim Williams w/TBASA and Pineola, 8:45 pm, $8 cover, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: Into the Cold + guests, 9 pm, $5 cover, 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

