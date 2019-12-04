4 things to do on your West Seattle Friday night

(Bald Eagles photographed at Alki by Mark Wangerin)

You and your mate/pals/family looking for something to do tonight? Here are four possibilities, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

UEHARA-BINGEN CHRISTMAS LIGHTS FINALE: Last scheduled show for this display! Be there at 6:15 pm for the 6:30 pm show. Free. (1736 Alki SW)

HALCYON THE MERMAID: “Celtic harp as a mermaid,” live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

YUKI AOKI QUINTET: Live jazz at Pacific Room (WSB sponsor) on Alki, 8 pm. Cover info here. (2808 Alki SW)

JESSICA LURIE QUARTET: At Parliament Tavern, Jessica Lurie with Joe Doria, Bill Horist, and Heather Thomas. 9 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

