Next step in Alki ‘Stone House’ plan: Park Board briefing

(WSB photo, December 2019)

One month ago, we published a followup on the status of the “Stone House” at 1123 Harbor SW, a stone-studded old bungalow that the Southwest Seattle Historical Society hopes to move to a new site, with redevelopment on the way to its current one. Today, news of the next step: A briefing at this Thursday’s meeting of the city Board of Park Commissioners. The agenda indicates the briefing will address the possibility of relocating the structure to Alki Beach; an early version of that plan was described at last June’s meeting of the Alki Community Council. Thursday’s Park Board meeting is at 6:30 pm at Parks HQ downtown (100 Dexter Ave. N.) and includes a public-comment period.