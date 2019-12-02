FOLLOWUP: Where the plan to save West Seattle’s ‘Stone House’ stands

If you’ve passed by the “Stone House” at 1123 Harbor SW lately, the changes to its facade might have caught your eye – they caught ours. More than nine months have passed since we first reported that the Southwest Seattle Historical Society hoped to save the well-known stone-studded cottage by moving it to a new site, since the one where it’s stood for 90 years had been sold for redevelopment. City records indicate the site’s new owners are continuing to move ahead with their plan, which calls for the demolition of structures on three adjacent lots, but clearly states that the Stone House is to be relocated per agreement with SWSHS. The agreement on file gives SWSHS until the end of the year to move the house off the site. We asked local entrepreneur and preservationist John Bennett, who’s been involved with the plan, about its status. He tells WSB, “We are scouting a location and working out the logistics of physically moving a 90-year-old stone house. This project is being taken on by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society in their ongoing efforts to preserve the history of our great city. … This is a complicated project, but we are determined to save this amazing piece of West Seattle history.”

As for what’s now being displayed on the facade, Bennett explains, “The art on the front of the house is a quick facelift to show everyone that it has not been forgotten.”

BACKSTORY: This 2002 seattlepi.com story has it.