Memorial next Wednesday for Phyllis Jean Emmick, 1930-2020

Family and friends will gather Wednesday to remember Phyllis Jean Emmick. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with the community:

PHYLLIS JEAN (ROUSH) EMMICK, 1930-2020

Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, Phyllis Jean (Roush) Emmick passed away after a stroke on January 1st, 2020.

Phyllis was born in Atwater, Minnesota on Wednesday, March 26th, 1930 to Floyd Laverne Roush & Edith Clara (O’Hair) Roush. During WWII, the family sold the farm in Minnesota and moved to Prosser, WA. After a few years in Prosser, the Roushes moved to Burien, WA.

Phyllis met a young sailor, Franklin Robert “Bud” Emmick, through her Uncle Chet, who also served with Frank on the USS Pennsylvania. In 1947, Frank & Phyllis were married at her parents’ home in Burien. In 1948, their first son, Gary Lynn Emmick, was born. In 1953, their second son, Craig Alan Emmick, was born. Phyllis was proud of her job as a Unit Secretary at Providence Hospital in Seattle (5-South). During their retirement, they traveled extensively to Roush Family Reunions, USS ‘Pennsy’ Reunions while visiting many states, friends & family.

Phyllis was proud to live independently until the end. In 2010, her beloved Frank passed away. Frank was buried at Tahoma National Cemetery. Phyllis will be interred with him.

Phyllis is survived by her son Craig (Gayle), grandchildren Robert, Brian, Terry, Floyd, Matthew, & Michael (Desirée). Also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brothers Wayne (Ellie) and Jim (Doris). Preceded in death by her parents Floyd & Edith, brother Dwight Roush, and son Gary Emmick. Phyllis loved her many family & friends in New York and Minnesota and her many caregivers.

Remembrances suggested to a charity of your choice.

Viewing will be Wednesday, Jan. 15th 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm at Cady Chapel (8418 S. 222nd St., Kent). Graveside Service immediately following at 1:15 pm at Tahoma National Cemetery – Kent

Share your condolences & memories of Phyllis with our Family & Friends by visiting her memorial page at EmmickFunerals.com/notices/Phyllis-Emmick

Arrangements Entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle