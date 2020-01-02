CITY COUNCIL: How its committees will change; Herbold to chair Public Safety

When the Seattle City Council starts its year next Monday, they’ll take care of some internal business, from swearing-in ceremonies to new committee assignments. That means some changes in committee names, too. The new lineup – barring any last-minute changes before a vote on Monday – is here (along with a description of each committee’s responsibilities).

District 1 (West Seattle/South Park) Councilmember Lisa Herbold, about to start her second 4-year term, has a big change – she’ll chair the Public Safety and Human Services Committee. She’ll be vice chair of the Finance and Housing Committee, chaired by Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda. Herbold will also be a member of the Transportation and Utilities Committee, chaired by new Councilmember Alex Pedersen, and of the Public Assets and Native Communities Committee, chaired by re-elected Councilmember Debora Juarez, as well as serving as an alternate member of the Community Economic Development Committee, chaired by new Councilmember Tammy Morales. (The other three committees are Governance and Education, chaired by Councilmember Lorena González; Land Use and Neighborhoods, chaired by new Councilmember Dan Strauss; and Sustainability and Renters’ Rights, chaired by re-elected Councilmember Kshama Sawant.) Also of note: That’s one fewer committee than the current lineup. This will all get finalized – plus, the council will choose its new president – 2 pm Monday at City Hall downtown.