WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Rain’s stopped! Here’s some of what it left behind

December 21, 2019 3:38 pm
The rain has stopped – for a while. For the first time in two days, the National Weather Service has recorded an hour in Seattle with no more than a trace of rain. Despite 3+ inches Friday alone, no major problems in our area – but it’s definitely left its mark. Above, a reader just texted that photo of trees down across the bluff trail at Lincoln Park that leads to/from Colman Pool. (Slide risk is high because of the rain, so be watchful if you’re near a slide-prone slope.) Below, what Longfellow Creek looked like from the SW Yancy footbridge at midday:

Here’s how the creek looked Friday, as tweeted by Mark from a point a short distance south:

We’re off now to enjoy the break in the train by covering Alice‘s winter-solstice sunset watch (a quarterly tradition even when the sun doesn’ show up).

