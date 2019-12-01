How are the orcas? Find out @ The Whale Trail’s winter gathering

(Brother J44 and sister J53, photographed by Mark Sears, permit 21348)

J-Pod’s recent return to our part of Puget Sound might have you wondering – how are the Southern Resident Killer Whales doing? In a week and a half, The Whale Trail will present your chance to find out. The announcement:

Whale Trail Winter Gathering featuring SRKW Research Updates by Dr. Brad Hanson”

When: Tuesday December 10, 7:00 – 8:30

–Doors open at 6:30

Where: C&P Coffee Company, 5612 California Ave. SW

Cost: $5 suggested donation; kids free

Advance tickets: brownpapertickets.comm

The southern resident orcas return to the central Sound each winter, following chum salmon runs. With just 73 individuals in the population, these endangered pods are nearing their historical low. What current research is underway, and how will it help protect J, K, and L pods?

Join us for the Whale Trail Winter Gathering featuring updates from Dr. Brad Hanson, NWFSC Lead Killer Whale Researcher, and field researchers Mark and Maya Sears. TWT Director Donna Sandstrom will discuss the conclusion of Governor Inslee’s Task Force on SRKW Recovery, and actions you can take to protect the southern residents now.

Come early and get your holiday shopping done too! We’ll have great gifts for the whale fans on your list, including signed copies of Erich Hoyt’s newly released edition of Orca The Whale Called Killer.

Buy tickets now to reserve your seat. And hurry – this will likely sell out!

About the Speaker

Brad Hanson joined the Northwest Fisheries Science Center in April of 2003. Previously, Brad worked as a Wildlife Biologist at the National Marine Mammal Laboratory in Seattle, WA. Brad received a Ph.D. from the University of Washington where he worked on the development of improved tag attachment systems for small cetaceans. He also holds an M.S. in Fisheries from the University of Washington and a B.A. in Zoology also from the University of Washington. Brad is an ecologist and is currently studying foraging and habitat use of Southern Resident killer whales and health assessment of harbor and Dall’s porpoises.

About The Whale Trail

The Whale Trail is a series of sites to view orcas and other marine mammals from shore. Our mission is to inspire appreciation and stewardship of whales and our marine environment.

Through our current sites and signs, including two on every Washington State ferry, we reach more than 50 million people each year. The Whale Trail is led by a core team of partners including NOAA Fisheries, Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary and washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Many members of the team first met on the successful effort to return Springer, the orphaned orca, to her pod.

The Whale Trail was founded and is directed by Donna Sandstrom. Donna served as a member of Governor Jay Inslee’s Southern Resident Orca Recovery Task Force. The Whale Trail is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, registered in Washington State. Join us!