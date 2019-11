Spyhopping (above) and breaching (below), Southern Resident Killer Whales put on a show as they passed West Seattle again late today, headed northbound after this morning’s southbound pass. Thanks to Trileigh Tucker for sharing the photos.

Thanks to Trileigh, Kersti Muul, and everybody else who provided orca-sighting reports today! Text or call 206-293-6302 with breaking news – that include whales! – any time.