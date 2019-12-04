FRIDAY: ‘Light Up the Night’ illuminates city’s highest-elevation Christmas tree

(WSB photo from 2018 lighting)

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide: A huge weekend of holiday happenings starts Friday night at the highest point in the city, 35th/Myrtle, with Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s “Light Up the Night“ celebration – tree lighting, caroling, and a food drive! Here are full details from OLG:

The holiday season hits a high note on December 6th outside Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and School in West Seattle for the lighting of the “tallest” Christmas tree in the Emerald City. With its roots at roughly 500 feet above sea level, in Seattle’s well-named High Point neighborhood, the “OLG Tree” is back in 2019 to mark the holiday season in a fun, family-centered “Light Up the Night” celebration.

All are welcome to “Light Up the Night,” at the corner of 35th Avenue SW and SW Myrtle Street, at 7 p.m. on December 6, 2019.

For the past decade, OLG has hosted a “Light Up the Night” gathering, and all the old favorites are back. The event will feature Christmas carols led by the Starry Crowns, cocoa, coffee, and snacks from the Knights of Columbus, and 9,000 lights on OLG’s tallest evergreen tree—visible from the West Seattle Bridge! There is no fee to attend, and all are invited to experience this West Seattle holiday tradition. OLG’s Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) sports program is the prime sponsor for the tree lighting and hopes kids of all ages can enjoy the event.

“We can’t wait to host West Seattle’s best Christmas tree lighting again,” said Dan Campbell, CYO’s Athletic Director at OLG. “This has been a great way to kick off the holidays with Seattle’s ‘tallest’ tree. Everyone is welcome to join us and light up the night!”

In addition to the lighting of the tree, carols, and holiday snacks, “Light Up the Night” is asking for donations of non-perishable food items for our local food banks. Help “fill the sleigh” for those less fortunate in our community and enjoy a great evening in West Seattle!