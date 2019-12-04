DEVELOPMENT: Date set for 8854 Delridge Way SW’s return to Design Review Board

(Rendering from September’s review, by Sazei Design Group)

Another Delridge Way redevelopment project is continuing to progress through the city system – the Southwest Design Review Board‘s calendar has just been updated with its first scheduled project review of the new year, 8854 Delridge Way SW, 6:30 pm January 23, 2020, at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). This is the now-vacant site where a burned-out former auto shop has already been demolished; the project is now described as ” a 4-story apartment building with 18 small efficiency dwelling units, 14 apartments (32 units total), and office space. Parking for 14 vehicles proposed.” The project has been before the board twice; in September (WSB coverage here), the SWDRB decided it needed to return for a third meeting, so that’s what this will be.