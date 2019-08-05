DEVELOPMENT: 8854 Delridge Way headed back to Design Review Board after 2 years

The fire-damaged auto-shop building at Delridge/Henderson has long since been demolished, but the redevelopment plan for the site has idled – until now. The second Southwest Design Review Board meeting for the project at 8854 Delridge Way SW has just appeared on the board’s schedule, two years after the first one (WSB coverage here). The project is now described as “a 4-story apartment building with 18 small efficiency dwelling units, 14 apartments, and office space. Parking for 14 vehicles proposed.” The SWDRB meeting is scheduled for 6:30 pm Thursday, September 5th, at the board’s usual meeting place, the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon). It will include a public-comment period.

SIDE NOTE: The project’s online file indicates that contaminated soil from the site – which also once held a gas station – was removed post-demolition.