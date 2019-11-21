West Seattle holiday scene: After Hours @ Westwood Village

The holiday season at Westwood Village kicked off tonight with the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s monthly After-Hours event. In our photo above are board chair Lauren Burgon with new Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) co-proprietor Lauren Wiggins; attendees started the evening at Wyatt’s and roamed to other businesses. The Chamber has an even-bigger holiday event coming up – featured in our West Seattle Holiday Guide – Mix, Mingle, and Jingle on December 5th.

P.S. One big change at WWV this holiday season – no Santa photos, except for two Saturdays you can come take “selfies with Santa,” 2-4 pm December 14 and 21st.