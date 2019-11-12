West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: First non-holiday weekday with tunnel tolling

November 12, 2019 6:57 am
6:57 AM: Good morning! It’s the first non-holiday weekday since Highway 99 tunnel tolling began, so all eyes are on both 99 and downtown streets to see how traffic patterns change.

CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION: Early this afternoon, a parade celebrating Sounders FC’s MLS Cup victory wlll head from Westlake to Seattle Center for a rally. (Added: Details here.)

WATER TAXI: Though King County had said it hoped to have Sally Fox back in service by today so Doc Maynard could return to the West Seattle run, Water Taxi Watch shows that hasn’t happened yet, with Spirit of Kingston still on the route to/from Seacrest.

7:18 AM: Another waterborne-transit note – though WSF says the smaller M/V Salish would replace M/V Sealth on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run “starting today,” hasn’t happened yet.

  • Jason November 12, 2019 (7:18 am)
    Admiral already backed up almost to metro market.  99 tolling? Accident? Rain?

    • WSB November 12, 2019 (7:21 am)
      No crashes reported.

  • Plutch November 12, 2019 (7:33 am)
    Had a bus this morning flashing their lights at me for NOT moving over the double white line when I merged onto 99N.The driver was upset that I was in the lane until it told me to merge over (zipper style) at a good speed and not slamming on my brakes stopping in traffic mind you until someone would let me in.Just goes to show you that this lane needs to be open to everyone as it is pointless for me to move over to the left when I get off right before the tunnel.Traffic would flow faster if everyone could just GO!

