TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: First non-holiday weekday with tunnel tolling

6:57 AM: Good morning! It’s the first non-holiday weekday since Highway 99 tunnel tolling began, so all eyes are on both 99 and downtown streets to see how traffic patterns change.

CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION: Early this afternoon, a parade celebrating Sounders FC’s MLS Cup victory wlll head from Westlake to Seattle Center for a rally. (Added: Details here.)

WATER TAXI: Though King County had said it hoped to have Sally Fox back in service by today so Doc Maynard could return to the West Seattle run, Water Taxi Watch shows that hasn’t happened yet, with Spirit of Kingston still on the route to/from Seacrest.

7:18 AM: Another waterborne-transit note – though WSF says the smaller M/V Salish would replace M/V Sealth on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run “starting today,” hasn’t happened yet.