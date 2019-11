UPDATE: Orcas back in our area

8:05 AM: Just in from Kersti Muul: Southbound orcas off north Vashon Island. Let us know if you see them! 8:55 AM: Anne from Ventana Construction (WSB sponsor) reports seeing them off the Fauntleroy ferry terminal about 15 minutes ago. 1:30 PM: Kersti says they've turned at Three Tree Point and are....