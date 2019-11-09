GIRL SCOUTS: New troop forming, with Sunday meeting

In case you haven’t caught this in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for tomorrow, a new Girl Scout troop is forming in West Seattle:

Girl Scout Troop #40067 is accepting 4th grade girls with a parent volunteer. This is a new troop forming in West Seattle, utilizing a co-op model, and is excited to embrace the Girl Scout mission to offer leadership opportunities and character development to empower girls of every race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, ability, gender identity, religion, or geographic location to make the world a better place. Our first meeting will be on Sunday, Nov. 10th at 4 pm for all interested girls and parents.

The meeting will be at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds). Questions? Contact info is in our calendar listing.