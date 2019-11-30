West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Peek inside Nos Nos, opening soon

November 30, 2019 8:41 pm
 High Point | West Seattle news | WS beverages

The photo is from Khalid Agour of Itto’s Tapas, giving us a peek inside his close-to-opening High Point coffee shop Nos Nos. Our previous update was in September, and we’ve received many requests for an update, so we checked with him. Here’s the status of the shop at 35th/Graham:

We are very excited about Nos Nos opening in the High Point neighborhood to serve our community. Finally the buildout is done. We are now in the process of hiring and training baristas. We are shooting for mid-December. … We can’t wait to open our doors to you all!

