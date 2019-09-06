BIZNOTE: High Point coffee shop update

(WSB photo, June)

If you’ve been wondering about the status of the future coffee shop that Itto’s Tapas proprietor Khalid Agour plans to open at 35th and Graham in the Upton Flats development – we have an update today:

Construction is taking longer than planned. We will be opening – hopefully – sometime in October. Construction is coming along.

We have finalized the name – “Nos Nos Coffee House.” Nos Nos is a popular coffee drink in Morocco. It literally means “half half” and is made from half espresso and half milk.

We can’t wait to open up the space to our beloved West Seattle community that have been waiting patiently.