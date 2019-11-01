DIA DE LOS MUERTOS: West Seattle High School celebration

Thanks to West Seattle High School Spanish teacher Joy Patman for the photos from the Dia de los Muertos celebration that’s been under way all week. She says the altar was “constructed by all five of my classes with ofrendas for their beloved pets, friends, siblings, and family members who have passed away.” That was built Monday through Thursday; also each morning before school, they’ve been “face-painting students and faculty willing to walk around during their normal school day disguised as calaveras, or skeletons, for Day of the Dead.”

This is the second year for the face-painting tradition. Dia de los Muertos is actually more than one day, and continues into tomorrow.