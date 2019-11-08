8 for your West Seattle Friday!

(Common Merganser, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Here are highlights for the rest of your Friday! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE GARDEN CLUB: 10:30 am-2 pm at Daystar – you are welcome for any part of the day. (2615 SW Barton)

FRIDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: “Songcatcher” (2000) at the Senior Center of West Seattle, 1 pm. $1 members/$2 nonmembers, popcorn included! (4217 SW Oregon)

THE WESTY TURNS 5: Celebrate starting at 4 pm with specials, free games, a celebratory IPA, and more – details here. (7908 35th SW)

JULIAN FOREST: Singer-songwriter performs live at the Pacific Room on Alki (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. No cover. All ages. (2808 Alki SW)

BOBCAT BOB: Popular performer at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

‘HEAD OVER HEELS’: 7:30 pm curtain for the second night of the new musical at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) – check here for tickets. (4711 California SW)

‘THE ORIGINALS’: 8 pm curtain for this world-premiere play at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

THE HONKY TONKERS: Get in the swing of things at 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

PREVIEW THE WEEKEND … via our West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar!