WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Last Sunday of Daylight Saving Time, with sub-freezing nights on the way

October 27, 2019 9:22 pm
(Photo by Chris Frankovich)

Thanks for the photos from tonight’s sunset! One West Seattleite even sent an aerial view:

Two things worth noting:

-This was the last Sunday of Daylight Saving Time this year; 2 am next Sunday (November 3rd), we “fall back” an hour and move into Pacific Standard Time.

-If you have a vehicle parked outdoors, you might need your ice scraper. Tonight’s low is forecast in the 30s, then possibly into the 20s Monday and Tuesday nights.

(Photo by Marc Milrod)

