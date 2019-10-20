West Seattle, Washington

Welcoming salmon, and what else you can do on your West Seattle Sunday

October 20, 2019 6:03 am
(Dark-eyed Junco, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Sunday highlights:

WATER TAXI’S FINAL WEEKEND DAY: After next Friday, the West Seattle Water Taxi will be on its fall/winter schedule, so today is its final weekend day of the year.

TLC FOR LINCOLN PARK: With Friends of Lincoln Park, 9-noon. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Freshness and flavors abound, 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

REFRACT SEATTLE: Celebrate art glass with open tours of studios including two in West Seattle, 11 am-3 pm. See the details here.

‘SUNSET BABY’ CLOSING PERFORMANCE: Last chance to see this – 3 pm curtain tonight at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor), “Sunset Baby” by Dominique Morisseau. Ticket info here. (4711 California SW)

ART SALE & FOOD DRIVE: Local artists’ work, 4-7 pm reception, and nonperishable donations for the West Seattle Food Bank! All happening at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) – info here. (5612 California SW)

DRUMMING TO WELCOME THE SALMON HOME: 5 pm, an annual tradition to call the coho home to Fauntleroy Creek – join in singing and drumming, all ages welcome! Bring a drum if you have one, or just your voice if not. (Fauntleroy/Director)

(Saturday evening photo by Jim Borrow)

PUBLIC ART EVENT: Music plus paintings by Lezlie Jane, in the gallery @ Brace Point Pottery in Arbor Heights, 6-8 pm. (4208 SW 100th)

BLUEGRASS JAM: 7-10 pm at Whisky West, monthly jam with live bluegrass music. 21+. (6451 California SW)

DRUNKEN OWL THEATER: 7 pm at Parliament Tavern, actors read works by local playwrights. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

NORTH CORNER CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, featuring the Aspen String Trio. Concert details here. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

SEE IT ALL … this is just part of what you’ll find for today, tonight, and beyond on our full calendar.

