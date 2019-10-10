TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch

West Seattle, Washington

6:58 AM: Good morning! No incidents or alerts so far.

99 & TUNNEL CLOSURE/BUS LANE WORK: Reminder, NB 99 is closing 11 pm Friday-4 am Monday from the West Seattle Bridge to the north end of the tunnel. And as we reported last night, SDOT says it will be “adjusting” the NB 99 bus lane during that time.

FRIDAY NOTE: No classes tomorrow for Seattle Public Schools (and others who follow its calendar).

  • DAFFY October 10, 2019 (7:18 am)
    And, in a post I received from WSDOT yesterday, 10/09/2019, “Southbound SR 99 tunnel The southbound SR 99 tunnel will fully close for routine maintenance
    from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, to 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, while WSDOT
    maintenance crews check the lighting and fire systems, adjust the
    cameras and lubricate the jet fans.

