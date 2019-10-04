West Seattle, Washington

04 Friday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch, with closure and crane reminders

October 4, 2019 6:52 am
6:52 AM: Good morning.

AVALON/35TH INTERSECTION CLOSURE: Starts at 9 am today, could last until early Monday (the first one, however, ended early, so we’ll be checking progress by Sunday pm). Find Metro changes here – for routes 21, 50 and 55, the RapidRide C Line, and the West Seattle Water Taxi Shuttle Route 773.

TOWER CRANE INSTALLATION: This was scheduled to have started early today – tower-crane installation for the 4722 Fauntleroy/4721 38th SW project; developers says staging is planned on the east side of the site, NOT on Fauntleroy.

