AVALON/35TH PROJECT: Intersection closure starts Friday, and what else is ahead

The weekly update from the Avalon/35th project team is just in, and as you’d expect, it starts with the intersection closure:

35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way Intersection Closures:

Tomorrow, we are planning for our second weekend closure of the 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way intersection. We need to close the intersection to rebuild it. If there is significant rain in the forecast this weekend, we will postpone the intersection work to the following weekend of Friday, October 11 through Monday, October 14. During the closure, please expect:

· The intersection to be closed from Friday, October 4 at 9 AM to Monday, October 7 to 5 AM

o This intersection closure is weather dependent and subject to change. We will provide updates if the weather this weekend will not allow for work.

· We will coordinate with King County Metro on bus stops and routes. Check Metro Rider Alerts for the most up-to-date information.

· No parking signs on 37th Ave SW, 38th Ave SW, and SW Hanford St (east of California Ave SW) to accommodate metro buses and detour traffic

· Once crews complete work this weekend, this work may take up to 1 additional weekend to complete

· Please follow posted detour routes, see map below

The 35th Ave SW and Avalon Way SW intersection must be rebuilt to extend the useful life of the pavement. The project will also make utility upgrades and improvements for people walking, bicycling, driving, and riding the bus. Closing the intersection is necessary for the safety of the traveling public and it will allow us to complete this work as quickly and safely as possible.

Zone C and Zone D (SW Avalon Way from Fauntleroy Way SW to just east of 35th Ave SW)

Crews are excavating and completing concrete paving on the south side of SW Avalon Way in part of Zone C Zone D. Please note:

· Crews will continue pouring concrete curbs on SW Avalon Way east of 35th Ave SW

· Crews will be pouring concrete west of 35th Ave SW as soon as next week

· Crews will continue demolishing pavement in the western half of Zone D next week

Zone E (35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St)

· Crews are pouring concrete in the center lane on SW Avalon Way this week

· Crews will switch to conduct work on the east side of 35th Ave SW as soon as the week of October 14