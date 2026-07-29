Canoe landings and departure, Blue Angels’ arrival for Seafair, more for your Wednesday

(Photo by Bob Burns – players with disc instead of volleyball on Alki)

Here’s our list for the rest of today/tonight, with highlights mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – which you can preview any time:

SUMMER FOOD FOR KIDS: Local sites are open – see our story for locations and other information.

READING WITH TODDLERS: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SPRAYPARK’S OPEN: Daily-splashing season at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

SWIMMING POOL’S OPEN: Daily operations also continue at Colman Pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

WADING POOLS: Two are scheduled today in West Seattle – Delridge, 12-5:30 pm (4501 Delridge Way SW) and Lincoln Park, 12-7 pm (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

BETTER COMMUNICATION = BETTER CARE: 1 pm workshop at Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

BLUE ANGELS’ ARRIVAL: According to a Seafair spokesperson, the support C-130 “Fat Albert” will arrive at Boeing Field around 1 pm, with the Blue Angels’ main performing jets 1-6 due in around 2:30 pm. (If you think you hear them sooner, it’s likely Blue Angels #7, which was scheduled to arrive Tuesday for advance flights today.)

CANOE JOURNEY ARRIVALS: As we’ve been reporting, dozens of tribal/Indigenous canoe families will be landing on Alki Beach as part of this year’s regional Canoe Journey. Most are expected to land 1-3 pm but the time’s approximate so it could be earlier and/or later.

DUWAMISH TRIBE CANOE SENDOFF: Also as reported here, the Duwamish Tribe‘s canoe family will launch this afternoon as part of the Canoe Journey, expected to leave Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) around 2 pm.

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Play indoors this afternoon! 2-4 pm, join players at Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

SUMMER QUEST: Today, 3-5 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), learn about keeping a nature journal.

CLIMB AT CAMP LONG: Two special climbing sessions, 5 and 6:30 pm! Our calendar listing has details. (5200 35th SW)

FREE YOGA FOR 12-STEP RECOVERY: Wednesdays this summer, 5-6:30 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio and Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), no registration but MUST arrive no later than 4:55 pm.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: The free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm workshop is happening at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center), and the library is open for borrowing.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Talk about Seattle’s growth – current and future – at the weekly 6 pm meetup – location change this week, the future park site on 40th SW north of SW Edmunds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces.

PRACTICE YOUR SPANISH SPEAKING: New local group of Spanish-language learners, dedicated to practicing it, gathers 6:30-8:30 pm at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MAD CRAFTY: Bring your project to Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 7-9 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five West Seattle trivia venues – Seaside Grill (2820 Alki SW) has 7 pm trivia on Wednesdays, tonight’s theme is “Glee” … Admiral Pub has trivia at 7 pm (2306 California SW) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SWING IT WEDNESDAY! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale, South Park).

KARAOKE X 2: In the south end, Megastar Karaoke with KDJ Mythikal at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW), pm … In the north end, sing at Admiral Pub starting at 9, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

Planning an event, class, workshop, etc., that’s open to community participation/observation/visitation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!