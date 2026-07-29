READER REPORT: Don’t trash the beach!

The photo, report, and request are from Victoria:

This is what I picked up on a single walk in Lincoln Park (last night).

This is the second time in the last week that I’ve gone for a walk in Lincoln Park and, instead of staying on the main path, walked closer to the shoreline. Both times I ended up collecting this much garbage.

I’m hoping it’s mostly being left by visitors to our beautiful Lincoln Park. If it’s from West Seattle residents… shame on you.

I’d like to encourage everyone to keep an eye out and pick up any litter they see before it makes its way into Puget Sound. Every little bit helps. And the best part: there multiple garbage cans in Lincoln Park. It’s that simple!

Next time you’re out for a walk, bring a glove or bag and pick up a few pieces of litter. If enough of us do it, we can make a big impact. And keep our waters clean!