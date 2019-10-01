DEVELOPMENT: Triangle tower crane about to go up

Thanks to Eddie for the photo from the two-building project at 4722 Fauntleroy Way SW/4721 38th SW, which led us to ask developer Legacy Partners how soon the tower crane would go in. Very soon, we learned:

The tower crane will be installed this Friday 10/4. The entire process will occur off 38th. We have the required SDOT permits and will have police officers and flaggers directing traffic at 38th and Alaska. In addition, we have obtained a noise variance and spoke with the neighbors (single family’s, Les Schwab, fire station, Holland, etc) as this work will begin at 5:00 am and take the majority of the day.

Note that Friday is also the first scheduled day of the next 35th/Avalon intersection closure (though that doesn’t start until 9 am). This will be the first tower crane in West Seattle since the one at the Luna Apartments/PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor, opening tomorrow) site was removed in May.