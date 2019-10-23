Now through night, what’s up for your West Seattle Wednesday

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

(WSB photo, just in)

COFFEE WITH A COP: Happening now until 11 am at Admiral Safeway Starbucks, drop in and chat with local police. (2622 California SW)

SOFTBALL: Chief Sealth International High School‘s league-champ slowpitch team plays Lake Washington, 4 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex. (2801 SW Thistle)

THERAGUN GROUP RUN: 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), free group run plus the chance afterward to try out a Theragun percussive-therapy device. (2743 California SW)

SDOT DIRECTOR, WESTCREST DOG PARK @ HPAC: 7 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club, this month’s HPAC meeting features SDOT director Sam Zimbabwe with an update on what’s now proposed for improving safety at Highland Park Way/Holden. Also, as previewed here, Seattle Parks will talk about the plan for a temporary replacement dog park when the Westcrest Park Off-Leash Area is closed for drainage improvements. (1116 SW Holden)

NATIONAL PARKS CONCERT: West Seattleite Anthony Spain conducts the Northwest Symphony Orchestra in a unique visual/musical experience at Benaroya Hall downtown, 7:30 pm – details here. (200 University St.)

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The legendary backlined open mic at The Skylark. Signups start at 7:30 pm, performances at 8, all ages until 10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

